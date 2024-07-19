Hosts wanted for PorchFest Edmonds

PorchFest, which brings local performing artists to “porches” around town for free family entertainment, will be back in downtown Edmonds for its third year on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7 — and hosts are needed for performers.

This year, there are over 60 fantastic performing acts signed up — but not as many hosts. Hosting is easy: You provide a small area outdoors, and PorchFest will take care of the rest. If you have a business or home in the downtown Edmonds Bowl area and are open to letting an artist play on your sidewalk, driveway, lawn, deck or porch, let the team know. Hosts are needed from 2-5 p.m. in one-hour increments.

Sign up at www.porchfestedmonds.com. You can register to host for an hour, the entire afternoon or any amount of time in between. If you have any questions about hosting, email jen@porchfestedmonds.com.

PorchFest started in 2007 in Ithaca, NY and has expanded across the country. Learn more here about the history of PorchFest.