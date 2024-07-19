House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month July 2024

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Starting today, we will begin featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Susana is 7 years old. She likes to draw, read, jump, dance and go camping with her friends. She goes to Olivia Park School in Everett and is a very organized girl. Susana loves working at House of Wisdom, and her math and English skills have improved a lot. She wants to become a doctor in the future. Her parents immigrated from Mexico. She feels more confident and in a healthy and supportive community for being part of House of Wisdom.

Sandra is 5 years old. She is very cheerful. She likes to build pyramids with blocks, draw little houses with magnets, dance, jump and swim. She also attends Olivia Park School in Everett. She wants to become an engineer and loves attending classes at House of Wisdom, especially enjoying art activities and drawing after tutoring. Her parents are immigrants from Mexico.

Tutors of the month

Thao is a student at Edmonds College and is pursuing a degree in nursing. In the future, she would like to transfer to the University of North Carolina, get a job in the field and become a permanent resident. Being able to come to the U.S. and pursue her studies has been one of her greatest accomplishments. Outside of school, Thao enjoys hanging out with friends and volunteering around campus. Among her many skills, she can play the guitar and crochet.