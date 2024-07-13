Latino Educational Training Institute sponsoring Latino Expo July 27 at Edmonds College

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and facilitating the personal and financial success of Spanish-speaking Latino immigrants and low-income individuals, invites everyone to the Latino Expo 2024 — a celebration of community and diversity. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Triton Field at Edmonds College, 19828 68th Ave. W.
Organizers say the free event will include health screenings, family entertainment, traditional Latin folk dances, a bouncy house, games and other fun activities for children, and delicious Latin food
Visit, learn and connect with over 50 organizations offering services.
