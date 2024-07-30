Letter to the editor: Friends of Edmonds Library seeks storage space

Editor:

The Friends of the Edmonds Library board is looking for a storage space(s) in Edmonds that we can use or rent long-term. We’ve already searched the available storage businesses in the area, and now we are asking you, our community/members, for your help in passing on any information or tips you might have about available spaces.

We use our storage space for the overflow donations of books. Having this space is a critical factor in collecting books and staging our annual book sale. Historically, the Friends have used a storage unit located in Shoreline. We are looking for something more conveniently located as we frequently need to move many heavy boxes between the library and our existing unit.

Our current unit dimension is 10 feet x 20 feet. We will consider any possibilities that are the same size or larger, or perhaps two smaller units that combine to the same square footage.

We appreciate your response to let us know of any information you might have about available spaces in our area. Please send your suggestions to edmondslibfriends@gmail.com

Mike Biggins

Director-At-Large

Friends of the Edmonds Library