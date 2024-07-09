Letter to the editor: Non-working downtown drinking fountains a disgrace

Editor:

It’s summer time (finally) and the heat is on its way.

Yet, these drinking water fountains in the downtown area do not work. All but the one on 5th near Maple Street have not worked in years.

The fountain between Maple Street and Dayton Street has no water pressure! The discarded drinking fountain at Pine Street Playground has likewise been useless for a lot of years even though there is a children’s playground at the park as well as a kids’ size baseball diamond. Why is it capped off? Children need drinking water when they play on hot summer days!

The fountain at the roundabout across from the Starbucks at 5th Avenue and Main Street downtown has not worked for many years!

One more drinking fountain that is shut down (for who knows why) is just south of the ferry dock on Railroad Avenue at Brackett’s Landing Park at Edmonds Beach.

This is disgraceful. The people at the park department must be held accountable. Let’s get these fountains working as the hot weather is upon us and we ought to have are best forward for all the tourists attracted to our beautiful town,

Frank J. Kniest

Edmonds

City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser offered the following response:

“The fountains in question have been checked by maintenance staff. The operational fountains that need repair are being worked on, however, many of the drinking fountains had water lines that were not properly set up and would be a safety hazard for the public. Replacements to the system are cost prohibitive so they will remain turned off. The city has been replacing old drinking fountains in the park restroom and city buildings with new ADA-compliant fountains that include bottle filling functionality.”