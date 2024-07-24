Letter to the editor: Supporting Micah Rowland for PUD Commissioner

Dear Editor:

On Dec. 31, 2024, I will complete my term as District 2 commissioner on the Snohomish PUD Commission. My platform in 2018 was “Good Governance, Good Energy, and Good Jobs.” My environmental record was a focus of my successful campaign. Now I am happy to tell you that my preferred candidate, Micah Rowland, is also dedicated to those same values.

The past six years at SnoPUD have been highly productive and we have accomplished many important projects. When I decided not to run for reelection for another six years, I began looking for a potential candidate who I thought would be good for the board. I encouraged longtime colleague, Micah Rowland, to run for the position. He is the best-prepared and best-suited candidate for the position. His has spent years on environmental volunteer efforts.

Micah’s experience as a parliamentarian will serve him well. He knows and respects the Washington State Open Public Meetings Act and has stood up for it when it was violated. He stands up for what is right and against what is wrong. I encourage everyone to visit his website Micah4Commissioner.com and the League of Women Voters’ Candidates Forum at this site: lwvsnoho.podbean.com.”

Please vote for Micah and mail your ballot by Aug. 6.

Rebecca Wolfe, PhD

Edmonds