Letter to the editor: The story of Mama and backyard breeders

Editor:

I wanted to share the story of my dog Delta, and her mother, whom I called “Mama.” Mama had three litters before she was two years old. She was bred by a backyard breeder on her first heat. When I got her, she was covered in fleas, moving all around her body, she was weak, but she was proud, and she had such a spirit about her. She was my heart dog. After a month of getting her healthy, I thought it would be OK to have her spayed. It ended up killing her.

I didn’t know that she was so weak from having so many puppies back to back that her internal and external stitches would rupture while she was laying down whimpering quietly by herself dying with her intestines protruding. It is the most horrific thing I have ever gone through in my entire life. This was the middle of COVID. I had no shoes when I drove to the vet, frantic to save her life. We had her intestines wrapped in a towel. They tried to do everything they could, but she could not be saved.

That is the expense of a female dog from a backyard breeder. I paid $300 for her to get her out of that hellhole. We tried for her. I was so happy to have a life with her. She just couldn’t survive her past trauma to her body. Please support the backyard breeding ban for all of the Mamas out there.



Sabrina Connaughton

Edmonds