Local baseball: Pacific Little League 12s capture district championship, qualify for state tournament

The Pacific Little League Majors 12-year-old baseball team won its third straight District 1 championship last weekend and advanced to the state tournament Saturday, July 13 in Aberdeen.

The team advanced through the consolation bracket and had to defeat Lake Stevens twice to earn the district title, according to manager Albert Jaimes. The final score of the last game was 6-3.

“These boys battled and showed a lot of grit during the District 1 tournament,” Jaimes said.

Pacific Little League teams include baseball and softball players from Edmonds and Lynnwood. The team includes ten 12-year-olds and two 11-years-olds. They are led by Jaimes and assistant coaches Anthony Griffiths and Tate Seefried.

“This team is excited and proud to represent the Edmonds/Lynnwood community, along with Pacific Little League and District 1 as they begin their journey at state,” Jaimes said.