Memorial service July 28 for Jayda Woods-Johnson

A memorial service for Jayda Woods-Johnson, the 13-year-old Brier girl who died after being shot at Alderwood Mall July 3, has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Lynnwood.
The public is invited to attend.
