Michael Reagan to speak at Veteran Art Exhibit in Lynnwood July 25

The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program/Operation Paint to Heal is hosting a Veteran Art Exhibit featuring artist Jake Powell from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
The program begins at 4 p.m. Edmonds artist and veteran Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project will be guest speaker at the event, which is sponsored by the Gold Star Families.
