Movers and shakers from Edmonds’ past take center stage in annual Walk Back in Time

Each year on the third Thursday in July, the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery “comes alive” as members of the cemetery board – frequently in period costume – profile significant men and women from Edmonds’ past who are buried there. The re-enactments highlight their accomplishments, contributions and roles in the history of Edmonds. Past events have focused on teachers, politicians, business owners, veterans of the Civil and Spanish-American wars, and more.

This year’s event focused on five persons/families who in their own way were the “movers and shakers” who helped shape Edmonds into what it is today.

George and Carrie (Yost) Astell: By marrying Alan M. Yost’s youngest daughter Carrie, George Astell became a key member of the influential Yost family, where he helped establish and run the Yost Lumber Company, the Spring Water Company (the headworks of which can still be seen in Yost Park) and the Yost Auto Company.

Charles and Lillie Breed: Early settlers in the area, the Breeds owned the land where the artesian well can still be found along 164th Street. A logger, Charles Breed worked with the Chippewa Mill located at the northeast corner of Lake Ballinger, and later became associated with the Yost family.

Adrienne Caspers: A 40-year teacher in the Edmonds School District, she knew and worked closely with Edmonds icon Frances Anderson (of Frances Anderson Center fame) on promoting education in Edmonds. She is part of the Caspers family, after whom Caspers Street is named.

Matthew and Clara Hyner: Early sellers in Edmonds, the Hyners established a general store at the foot of today’s Main Street, where Demetri;s Woodstone Taverna operates today. Described as Edmonds’ original “power couple,” Matthew Hyner served as Edmonds’ first postmaster and the Hyners were among the founders of the First Congregational Church that stood at 6th and Dayton. They were also involved and influential in a wide array of affairs in early Edmonds.

L.C. Engel and daughter Eathel Engel Thayer: Starting as a cook for Alan Yost’s millworkers and loggers, Engel built several downtown buildings still standing today, including those housing the Edmonds Bookshop and Engel’s Pub. His oldest daughter Eathel managed many of his properties.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel