Neil Tibbott to appear at next ‘Conversation with the Council’ event July 24

Neil Tibbott is the next councilmember to participate in the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s “Conversation with the Council” event, set for 7:45-9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

This is an opportunity for the community to get to know councilmembers in an informal setting. Edmonds Civic Roundtable invites community members to join for breakfast or a cup of coffee and informal conversation.

There is no charge for the event, but RSVPs are requested by emailing simanton@comcast.net as space is limited. To learn more about the Civic Roundtable, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.