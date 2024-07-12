New tsunami signs installed at the Edmonds waterfront

Visitors to the Edmonds waterfront may notice that new tsunami hazard zone and evacuation route signs have been installed. These signs are to inform the public and help people navigate to higher ground in the event of an earthquake or tsunami.

The evacuation route leads pedestrians away from the waterfront by way of Admiral Way, Railroad Avenue, or Sunset Avenue to follow Dayton Street or Main Street east to higher ground.

The new signs were provided to the City of Edmonds from the Washington Emergency Management Division.

Residents are invited to a public information event to learn more about tsunami risks and preparedness at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The session will be led by the tsunami program team from the Washington Emergency Management Division. Look for more reminders and details in the coming weeks.

What to do in the event of a tsunami?

When a tsunami is imminent, evacuate beaches and low-lying coastal areas. Beaches, lagoons, bays, estuaries, tidal flats and river mouths are the most dangerous places to be. Inundation models for Edmonds indicate that east of Third Avenue to be out of the tsunami zone. However, higher ground is always safer.

An important fact — the first tsunami surge is usually not the highest. The largest surge can come hours after the first wave hits. And just a few inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult or sweep away a vehicle.

Edmonds has two All-Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens installed at the waterfront. In the event of an emergency, these sirens are intended to act as an outdoor alerting method for people and communities on/near the beach who may not otherwise have access to other official alerting methods. They have an audible range of approximately one mile, though this varies depending on environmental factors like topography, wind direction and physical barriers (trees, buildings, etc). The sirens are not intended to be heard indoors.

Upon the issuance of a tsunami warning, the sirens will play a wail sound (click here to listen to what it sounds like) followed by a voice message in English and Spanish instructing listeners to evacuate immediately to high ground.

To learn more about the specific risks of tsunamis in Edmonds and how to be prepared, plan to attend the free event Sept. 19. You can find more information about tsunamis here.