Newly promoted battalion chief is South County Fire’s first-ever female chief officer

South County Fire is celebrating the promotion of Battalion Chief Terri Fitzgerald, the agency’s first-ever female chief officer.

Fitzgerald has worked nearly 30 years in the fire service, beginning her career in 1995 as a volunteer for Chelan County Fire District 1. She joined South County Fire as a firefighter/paramedic in 2003, later promoting to captain.

“It is humbling to be the first female battalion chief in this department,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m honored to be in this position.”

Nationwide, women make up approximately 9% of the fire service. South County Fire employs 33 women firefighters, close to 10% of uniformed staff.

“Chief Fitzgerald is a highly valued member of our team at South County Fire,” said Fire Chief Bob Eastman. “She demonstrates excellent leadership capabilities and has earned my trust and the trust of the entire organization. We are thrilled for her to take on a larger role in protecting our community.”

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.