North Sound Swimmers hosting cancer research fundraiser at Brackett’s Landing Aug. 4

The North Sound Swimmers group is hosting a beach sale and silent auction at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing North on Sunday, Aug. 4 to raise money for cancer research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Members of the group are also participating in the annual Swim Across America Seattle event at Lake Sammamish State Park, 2010 N.W. Sammamish Rd.. Issaquah. Edmonds resident Mary Jo Kintner, who is captain of the North Sound Swimmers Swim Across America Seattle team, said that swimmers have the option of a half-mile, 1 mile or 2 mile swim. The North Sound Swimmers group is seeking pledges here to support the effort.

According to Kintner, the North Sound Swimmers — which has a Facebook page numbering about 1,400 people — are those who swim up and down the North Puget Sound year around, including every Sunday at Brackett’s Landing.

The Aug. 4 silent auction will run from 8:30-11 a.m., with the beach sale running from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the items available for auction or purchase: wetsuits, thermal caps, after-swim parkas and swim backpacks, along with children’s swimsuits and wetsuits and blow-up beach floaties. Other items include jewelry, photographs of wildlife above and below the water, and knitted beanies.

Brackett’s Landing North is located at 50 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.