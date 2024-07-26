On the scene of the Pioneer wildfire

Edmonds resident and My Edmonds News contributor Kevin O’Keeffe shared these photos of the Pioneer wildfire, which has been burning since June near Lake Chelan. “One could wander around Stehekin oblivious of its existence but when you returned to the excursion boat dock, there it was looming nearby,” he said. “The down lake boat paused by the fire so we were able to see the towering smoke plume and the latest area of devastation. We could also see the attempt at control by two planes scooping water from the lake and a helicopter dipping a bucket.” The Lady of the Lake boats were not operating Thursday, “possibly remaining available for evacuation purposes,” he said. Learn more in this Lake Chelen Mirror article.