Online open house for Commute Trip Reduction Plan available through end of July

The City of Edmonds encourages the public to participate in an online open house for Phase Two of the Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Plan, conducted in partnership with Community Transit and other jurisdictions in Snohomish County.

According to a city news release, CTR requires employers in the most congested areas of Washington to encourage employees to reduce the number and length of drive-alone commute trips made to their worksite. The CTR Law (RCW 70.94.521-551) was adopted in 1991 as part of the Washington Clean Air Act. The City of Edmonds is partnering with Community Transit and other jurisdictions in Snohomish County to update their 2025-2028 Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Plan.

The plan includes strategies to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and fuel consumption by encouraging alternative transportation options for commuters. Congestion and traffic affect more than just vehicles on the road; they impact our entire community. Increased traffic leads to higher air pollution and carbon emissions, posing risks to people and the environment.

Your input will help in developing a comprehensive CTR plan for the City of Edmonds, addressing our specific community needs and enhancing mobility and quality of life for everyone, the city said.

Community Transit hosted Phase One of an online open house earlier this year.

This online open house will be open throughout July to review draft plans for the jurisdictions in which you live and work. Visit www.communitytransitctr.com/ to access the draft plan and provide your comments.

The plan is scheduled to be presented to the Edmonds City Council for final approval in early 2025.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding this draft plan.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.