Overnight I-5 lane closure scheduled this week for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the right lane on southbound Interstate 5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 15, to Friday morning, July 19.
The closure is to continue ongoing work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension projec
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.