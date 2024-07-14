Peterson addresses housing issues at Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

Housing legislation was the focus when 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson addressed those attending the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Thursday, July 11 meeting at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Peterson and other attendees discussed current and future state legislation aimed at tackling the region’s housing crisis, including sustainable development, affordable housing solutions and collaborative initiatives between the state Legislature and transit authorities to improve local transportation.

Among the housing issues Peterson said he hears about from constituents: “Prices are going up, rent’s going up. My kids want to move to the town they grew up, and they can’t afford to move there. I want to downsize and buy something smaller in my community but there’s nothing there.”

A starter home in the 1980s was about $50,000 and the average annual income in Washington was about $14,000 to $15,000, according to Peterson. “Now the average [home] price in Western Washington hovers around $750,000, and the average income has not kept up,” he said.

Not much housing has been built in Edmonds in the past 30 years to accommodate those of all income levels, he said, and one reason is the racial discrimination in housing policy and development that permeates U.S. history.

“There are covenants on the books today in neighborhoods in Edmonds, Spokane and Vancouver that said if you are of a certain race, you can’t own a home,” Peterson said. “If you are Jewish, you cannot own a home.”

The University of Washington’s Racial Restrictive Covenants Project has identified more than 40,000 racially discriminatory property deeds in Western Washington. Started in 2021 and led by Professor James Gregory, the project aims to uncover and map these covenants, highlighting the historical segregation practices that reserved certain areas for white residents.

In Snohomish County, the project mapped and documented more than 4,200 properties in 93 subdivisions. In 1940, the county population of 88,754 included only 154 Black people and 648 other non-whites – mostly members of the Tulalip and Stilliguamish nations. By 1970, Snohomish County’s population had tripled to 265,236, yet the non-white population remained very small. The census recorded only 1,012 Black residents, including 143 inmates at Monroe Prison, and 937 Asian Americans. “The tiny numbers speak to something other than racial segregation,” the website wrote. “Exclusion was the issue. Exclusionary practices had ensured that the county remained 98.3% white.”

In Edmonds alone, the project mapped and documented seven areas with racial discrimination language in housing from the 1930s to 1940s, including Talbot Park, Puget View Tracts, Haggards Sound View Addition, Hanna Park, Onavu Park Divisions 1 and 2, Yost’s First Addition and Huber’s Ridge Acres.

“Do not assume that areas without circles were unrestricted,” the website warned. “Neighborhoods without covenants often practiced racial exclusion by other means.”

“These covenants were endorsed by [city and state] governments,” Peterson said. “[It] really exposed some of the problems that we’ve seen with housing and the availability of housing for generations.”

Peterson added the redlining in Washington state had limited housing options and zoning, such restricting that only single-family homes be built on certain lots.

Redlining in housing refers to the discriminatory practice of denying or limiting financial services – particularly mortgages – to specific neighborhoods based on their racial or ethnic composition. The term originated in the 1930s when the federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps that rated neighborhoods for mortgage lending risk. Areas deemed high risk were outlined in red. In practice, this system promoted racial inequality by discouraging lenders from financing property transactions in predominantly non-white neighborhoods.

“[It’s] restricting housing supply so working families and certain members of our communities couldn’t afford to live there,” Peterson said. “We need to increase housing stock. Just in the last few years, 40,000 people had moved to Snohomish County. We’re expecting the trend to continue – 8,000 to 10,000 people a year moving to Snohomish County. Those people need some place to live. So we need to try to figure out a way to create opportunities to help families build generational wealth.”

Rising rent

Peterson said that senior residents of manufactured housing communities in Lynnwood and nearby areas were facing 20% rent increases and “were terrified.” He said that during the last session he championed HB 2114, which caps yearly rent increases at 7% so that families can budget what they can afford in the foreseeable future. The bill did not advance.

One attendee asked about the reason behind recent high increases in rent, which seemed to go up “randomly.” Peterson responded that main drivers of rent increases include high inflation, building costs and supply and demand.

“There are people who move to Washington state and work for Microsoft or Google and make $150,000 a year and are willing to pay it,” Peterson said. “So the market is demanding and allowing those rent increases.”

Port of Edmonds Commissioner Janelle Cass asked what steps state legislators are taking to lower property taxes and cost of living in the state. She said that if a property owner is renting a home, the costs of high property tax would be passed on to the tenants. “That’s actually driving down supply for renters because a lot of people aren’t paying into the market of small housing providers,” Cass said.

Peterson said that there may be opportunities to expand some tax exemptions, such as for seniors and people with low income. He added that the majority of property tax goes to the Edmonds School District, which recently secured voter approval of a construction bond and a technology levy.

Another Edmonds resident pointed out that homeowners insurance has increased by 28% and maintenance costs have gone up. “Has there been any discussions of other ways to provide relief for people who cannot afford the increased rents?” she asked. “For example, with some kind of additional funding for the renters rather than putting [it] on the shoulders of the person who owns the property.”

Peterson said that insurance rates are increasing because insurance companies “are paying out huge amounts of money” to natural disasters. “So insurance companies are making it up by increasing insurance rates across [the country],” he said, adding that the state Legislature is looking into those rate increases.

In terms of funding renters, Peterson said that 80% of those who received funding to help pay their rent saw a 20% rent increase within one year.

Pat Moriarty of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable asked if there is any discussion at state level to systemically address manufactured homes. “It seems to me that there is a housing stock if we can preserve it for people who are low income or [have] retirement incomes,” she said.

Peterson said that some hedge fund corporations have been buying manufactured homes as an investment opportunity. Additionally, he pointed out that SB 5198 – which the Legislature passed in 2023 – requires landlords to provide written notice to qualified tenant organizations or eligible organizations if they intend to sell or lease a manufactured/mobile home community. Landlords must give this notice at least 14 days before the property is listed for sale or lease or before the owner enters into a purchase and sale agreement.

The idea behind SB 5198 is to strengthen protections for residents of these communities when the property is being sold or leased, Peterson said.

Mukilteo City Councilmember Jason Moon, who is running against Peterson in the August primary, mentioned that a lot of homes in different towns have their own uniqueness. He asked Peterson why the Legislature isn’t empowering local elected officials rather than taking the power away from them. “I feel like our local electeds have the best ideas and are the most connected with our community,” he said. “Why take some of that away by putting on these ‘cookie-cutter’ housing issues?”

Peterson said that he “fundamentally disagrees” that the state is taking a “cookie cutter” approach to housing issues. “We worked closely with Washington cities to pass this legislation,” he said, adding that local communities and property owners can still make their own decisions.

Another Edmonds resident commented that he wasn’t able to get housing in various counties because his income is either too high or too low to meet the county standards of median income. “I can’t afford the subsidized housing in Seattle or Snohomish County,” he said. “Yet I go down to Clark County or Lewis County, and I make too much money. What can the state do to smooth out those imbalances?”

Peterson said that these income qualifications are federal decisions, but the state Legislature is working to develop a matching program.

Edmonds resident Karen Barnes asked how the state came up with target numbers in housing that each city is expected to fulfill. “Do we have confidence that those assigned numbers [factor] in the infrastructure appropriately to support that?” she asked. “If PSE [Puget Sound Energy] is concerned about raising rates and outages and stormwater issues, where are the assurances and who owns that?”

As an example of those target numbers, the City of Edmonds needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years, as required by the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA). According to Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, now underway, these new residents will require 9,000 new housing units, and Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 units.

Peterson said that the numbers are based on “scientific modes” and tools that the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) and its associates had used – as well as projections based on different cities and counties. These projections are not always definitive, he said, and he recommended that residents take a look at the data on PSRC’s website to see how past trends help project the future.

Former Washington State Rep. Phyllis Gutiérrez Kenney said that one topic that isn’t talked about much is that developers have to pay high costs for materials to build homes for medium- to low-income families. “It’s not going to bring the costs down, and we’re experiencing that from lumber from other nations,” Kenney said. “Is there anything being done to [make housing] affordable?”

Peterson said that construction costs are easing, and local and state governments are working on how to create housing stock where developers can make a profit while building affordable housing. “If we can incentivize them to build a triplex, then that’s how we right this ship,” he said. “It’s a free-market economy, with limits to what we can do.”

