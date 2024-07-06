Poet’s Corner: Discovery, No Entry, Choices and Consequences

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

DISCOVERY

Discovery conjures Christopher Columbus and landing in a new world. Or the sourdough gold miner discovering the mother lode – “Eureka!” Armstrong landing on the moon and proclaiming “That’s one small step…”

The ongoing discoveries in science and medicine —ways to make us well and hopefully stay that way. Sadly, we know that disease will continue and we may never catch up. We care for each other…that’s all we can do.

There are events in our lives. Stories we read about and sometimes have a personal contribution in large and small ways. Supporting a cause financially—reaching out to help our neighbors and strangers alike. We learn more about ourselves as we discover what we can do for others in a sincere and truly thoughtful way.

Discovery is stepping outside our front door only to see a cluster of bees sleeping inside a flower. I didn’t know they did that!

Discovery never stops, never sleeps. Every day we read or hear about a new development. Being aware and open to new thoughts and ideas makes for a rewarding life of discovery. Others are on the same journey and we can learn and debate and carry on…it’s part of being human and a citizen of this amazing world. We can have a better understanding by listening to others. I love the statement “Listen to understand, not to reply.” But then we do reply because now it’s their turn to listen. It’s part of the process of discovery.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

NO ENTRY

“No Entry” only makes

me want to enter.

What’s in there, out there, over there?

How bad could it be?

How intriguing?

Revealing?

I want to know

I must know.

I may never know.

And I wonder…

Who’s guarding the gate?

Who has the key?

We all know

“curiosity killed the cat”

and all that…

but, seriously…

NO ENTRY??

Diana Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

CHOICES

and consequences

We make choices

every second

of every day.

Some mindless

and mundane.

Some heartfelt,

bringing us to our knees

and to the knees of others.

Our word choices affect

others in some way

whether from a simple comment

or to a profound

“In your face” proclamation

that can change life’s course

for all concerned

both past and present.

Choices between humans

and all of nature

is a passionate affair

pulsating in a swirl of love

or ultimate death.

The circle of life…

a continuous movement

of choices.

Diana Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane W Naab is an artist and published author. Her love of travel takes her often to Europe, and always Paris. Diane lives the creative life a ferry ride from Edmonds. She counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.

Diane hosts a weekly writing critique group and is a member of two other writing groups.