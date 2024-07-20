Poet’s Corner: The Taste of my Land, Aromas

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
The Taste of my Land
I’d like to savor the earth I was born into
taste the warmth of the land
Where I first took shape
Feel the flavor on my tongue
Of dust, of moist monsoons
A perfect, gentle winter
Perhaps, that way I will get to keep my home within me
And satiate my appetite for what was once familiar
Perhaps my tastebuds would make it infinitely mine…
Absorbed into my system
Part of my body
Who’s going to take it away then?
Who….
Would dare to carve a rift between me and my land?
Perhaps distance…would
Incessant travel…could
Painful good byes
Amidst bullet like rain
Foreign shores once again
Tiny me, moving countries
like they were going out of fashion
Apparently, when you are a certain size, you don’t get to choose…
where you’d like to try and belong
Fragile me…breaking a little bit at a time
Struggling me, standing up, shaking the dirt off bruised knees
Strong me…(striding taller in my dreams) finding a solution
You see
I don’t have to touch it or sense it or taste it
I don’t have to make it part of my body
My soul is inseparable from my land
Woven together with bonds of silken thread
Soft but steel like in their resilience
Unbreakable
Zeinab Masud
~ ~ ~ ~
Memories of Aromas
The scent of dark roses,
ripe red
butter yellow
soft pink
Who could have thought that roses had such strong aromas?
They raced,
these aromas,
rippling across the breeze,
elegantly
(secretly sinister)
Poised outside my window
in warm Amman…
My mother seeking fresh air for her asthmatic child would open the window pane so I could comfortably breathe
And that’s when
the razor sharp roses wafted in
Waltzing
A cunning entrance
And I began to wheeze
Who would have thought
that such utter beauty,
would cause me not to breathe?
A thing of springtime wonder
Would make me shudder
The aroma of roses
Caused my chest to ache
I was tiny and very frail
I was only eight
Struggling to breathe
It felt like heartbreak
Zeinab Masud
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Zeinab Masud Agha is a trained Humanistic Counsellor and a Certified Tiny Habits Coach. She has a passion for prose and poetry and has had articles published in newspapers and magazines. Zeinab is currently working on her first book as well as a collection of poems. She loves the writers community in Edmonds and the greater Seattle area. Zeinab was a past recipient of the non-fiction award at WOTS. Currently based in Seattle, Zeinab has straddled cultures and crossed continents, having lived in over 10 different countries. She’s still searching for a place to call home.
