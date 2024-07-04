Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

Meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

Port of Edmonds

The Port Commission has cancelled their regular scheduled business meeting on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

The next regular scheduled meeting has been rescheduled to a Special Commission Meeting on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 1:00p.m.

Our Commission Meetings are held in hybrid form, so you can join us in person, or through our zoom link on our website.

https://portofedmonds.gov/

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds