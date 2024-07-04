Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

Meeting cancellation and special meeting notice
Port of Edmonds
The Port Commission has cancelled their regular scheduled business meeting on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
The next regular scheduled meeting has been rescheduled to a Special Commission Meeting on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 1:00p.m.
Our Commission Meetings are held in hybrid form, so you can join us in person, or through our zoom link on our website.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.