Public invited to July 19 swearing-in ceremony for Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Neil Weiss

Edmonds Municipal Court is inviting the community to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Judge Neil Weiss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The event will be in municipal court, located inside the Public Safety Complex at 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The ceremon is also viewable remotely via the court’s Zoom platform at https://zoom.us/j/4257710210 or by visiting the Edmonds Municipal Court website for remote hearings.

The Edmonds City Council confirmed Mayor Mike Rosen’s appointment of Weiss following Judge Whitney Rivera’s appointment to Snohomish County Superior Court. Edmonds Municipal Court has a long-standing tradition of its judges being appointed to other courts, dating back to Judge Doug Fair’s appointment to Snohomish County District Court and Judge Linda Coburn’s appointment to Court of Appeals Division 1.

Weiss is an alumnus of Washington State University and Seattle University School of Law. Since 2021, he has served as a pro tem judge for Edmonds Municipal Court and has also served in the same capacity for Lynnwood, Monroe and Everett Municipal Courts, King County Superior Court and Snohomish County District Courts.

Before being appointed to the Edmonds Municipal Court bench, Weiss worked with ABC Law Group, LLP on juvenile dependency cases, criminal defense, family law, protection orders, civil litigation and administrative law. He was recognized as an Everett Herald Business Journal Emerging Leader in 2020 and received the Public Service & Leadership Award from the Washington Young Lawyers Committee in 2021. Additionally, he is a co-founder of the FIRST Legal Clinic, a Snohomish County nonprofit dedicated to representing those who are pregnant and parents of newborns at risk of CPS intervention.

“I am deeply honored to serve the Edmonds community and to continue the proud legacy of our municipal court,” Weiss said. “The court’s mission is ‘Providing Access to Justice with Respect and Integrity,’ and I am fully committed to fulfilling this mission with dedication and passion.”