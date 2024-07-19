Rehearsals start this September for Northwest Girlchoir 

Northwest Girlchoir has openings in its treble choirs for singers in grades 1-12 this fall. Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

According to an organization news release, choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Non-auditioned choirs: Enrollment for Liebe and Yǒu Yì are open online until Aug. 31, but class sizes are limited and enrollment could fill quickly. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/non-auditioned-choirs.

Auditioned choirs: Singers entering grades 4-12 can request an audition taking place this August to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this fall. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/auditioned-choirs.

Tuition assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and families are enouraged to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.