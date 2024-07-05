Reminder: Rosen invites public to ‘Ask the Mayor’ at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Visitors to the Saturday, July 6 Edmonds Historic Museum Summer Market are invited to engage with Mayor Mike Rosen at the “Ask the Mayor” booth.

“Listening to the community is a top priority of my administration and what better place to engage with the public than at our popular summer market,” the mayor said after his first market appearance in June. “I lost count after speaking with over 100 people. And despite the rain, I enjoyed a steady stream of visitors of all ages. Some people had questions. Some had comments. But they all had a smile.”

In addition to appearing at the July 6 market, the mayor will also have the booth on Saturday, Sept. 7.