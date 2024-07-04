Runners start off July 4th with Beat Brackett, Baby Brackett runs

Continuing an Edmonds Kind of Fourth tradition, competitors of all ages lined up for the two morning runs sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce: the Baby Brackett 1K fun run and the Beat Brackett 5K.

In the latter race, runners compete each year against Edmonds founder George Brackett (portrayed by local runner Brian Hanchett). All who turn in a better time receive a commemorative wrist band and earn bragging rights.

First across the line was Dan Sloat with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds. He was followed by Anthony Galvin and Scott Knackstedt, in second and third places respectively. George Brackett was the 36th runner across the line, completing the race in 20:59. Official timekeeper was Racewire, and you can view all the results of this year’s Beat Brackett Run at Racewire’s website here.