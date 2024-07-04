Runners start off July 4th with Beat Brackett, Baby Brackett runs

Posted: July 4, 2024 28
Run to Win Outreach Executive Director Caitlyn Houvner and children Mason, Brooklyn and Maverick get ready for the 2024 Edmonds July 4th Beat Brackett 5K (Photos by Michael Bury)
Volunteers Marganna King and Alex Jackson show off the 2024 Beat Brackett participant t-shirt.
Mike Shouse is a perennial favorite in the senior division, cheered on by wife Sue.
The Edmonds Running Club brought a big contingent to the run this year.
Competitors get going for the Baby Brackett 1K. (Photo by Arnie Lund)
Myles Johnson leads the 1K Baby Brackett run across the finish line.
George Brackett (Brian Hanchett) warms up before the start.
Dan Sloat (269) is first to cross the 5K finish line. Sloat reports he’s a great-great-great nephew of George Brackett himself.
Anthony Galvan (380) places second in the 5K.
Scott Knackstedt (158) finishes third.
Most of the runners to “Beat Brackett’ celebrate at the finish line.

Continuing an Edmonds Kind of Fourth tradition, competitors of all ages lined up for the two morning runs sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce: the Baby Brackett 1K fun run and the Beat Brackett 5K.

In the latter race, runners compete each year against Edmonds founder George Brackett (portrayed by local runner Brian Hanchett). All who turn in a better time receive a commemorative wrist band and earn bragging rights.

First across the line was Dan Sloat with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds. He was followed by Anthony Galvin and Scott Knackstedt, in second and third places respectively. George Brackett was the 36th runner across the line, completing the race in 20:59. Official timekeeper was Racewire, and you can view all the results of this year’s Beat Brackett Run at Racewire’s website here.

— Photos by Michael Bury except where noted

