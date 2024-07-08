Save the date: 32nd annual Nubian Jam celebrating African American heritage July 27

The 32nd annual Nubian Jam community celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Forest Park, 802 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett.

Sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, the Nubian Jam celebrates “the richness and beauty of the African American heritage and culture,” according to an event announcement. It includes vendors selling food, wares, art and other products, and representatives and resource tables offering information about services, education, health and wellness. The event also features entertainment, fashion shows, activities and games for the kids, including NJ24 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

In addition, there will be a special ceremony to honor Black Snohomish County high school graduates, sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee. The committee’s mission is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage.

The event is free. Shuttles will be available if attendees park off site. For more information, visit nubianjam.com or www.scbhcwa.org.