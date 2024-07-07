Scene in Edmonds: Alpine music by the sea

Brackett’s Landing visitors were treated to a free alphorn concert early Sunday morning. Local musicians (shown above L-R) Amie Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Gary Martin and Tim Lease are members of Puget Sound Alphorns. These amazing wooden horns, found mainly in Switzerland, produce a sound very similar to the French horn. What a wonderful way for the swimmers, walkers, and scuba divers to begin their sunny day.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton