Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 1, 2024 12 Taken Monday in front of the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “If fun at the beach was an Olympic event, then Weston, Evie, and Cade Patchin would definitely be medal contenders,” photographer Bob Sears said. Hydrangeas, taken Sunday. (Photo by Floyd Barker) From Alaska, at Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Taking it all in at low tide. (Photo by Ron Larue) Fluffy clouds. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Monday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
