Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 3, 2024 5 Edmonds Parks and Recreation employees Tim, left, and Colby delivering new benches to be installed at the Edmonds waterfront. The new benches are lighter weight and black, and will replace the heavier and rusting green benches. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Early morning serenity. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Flowers around town. (Photos by Denise Meade) Putting out chairs for the 4th of July parade. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
