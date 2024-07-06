Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 5, 2024 20 July 4th fireworks over Kingston. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Hazy Friday morning following Kingston fireworks. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Jellyfish on the waterfront. (Photo by Glen Nelson) Beachgoers on a warm day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Friday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
