Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 6, 2024 6 Sunset, ferry and Kingston fireworks over the Edmonds Fishing Pier on Thursday. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Saturday morning and it’s already warm. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Saturday Edmonds Museum summer market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Headed to Kingston Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Nancy Mickel) Summer flowers. (Photo by Ann Bradford) The line for Saturday night’s Wine Walk. (Photo by Arnold Lund) Saturday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
