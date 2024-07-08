Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Posted: July 7, 2024
Sunday sunrise from Olympic Beach. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Hydrangeas. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
View from the Edmonds-Kingston ferry, taken Saturday. (Photo by Vicki Hone Smith)
Summer flowers. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

