Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 7, 2024 31 Sunday sunrise from Olympic Beach. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Hydrangeas. (Photo by Alex Duncan) View from the Edmonds-Kingston ferry, taken Saturday. (Photo by Vicki Hone Smith) Summer flowers. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.