Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 9, 2024 6 Monday morning sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Tuesday beach exploration. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Owls in Meadowdale neighborhood. (Photo by Caleb Marrs) Tuesday at sunset. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Alex Duncan Photo by Lee Lageschulte
