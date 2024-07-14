Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 13, 2024 11 Calm early Saturday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Water travel. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Busy beach day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Summer blooms. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Friday sunset. (Photo by Anne Stein) Saturday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
