Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 25, 2024 12 Reflections at sunrise Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The Lady Washington sails near the Edmonds Marina earlier this week. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Gary Olson
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.