Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 26, 2024 0 Heading out to fish Friday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Heron at the waterfront. (Photo by RJ Perna) July blooms. (Photo by Mary Dizon) At the beach. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Friday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.