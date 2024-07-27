Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Posted: July 26, 2024 0
Heading out to fish Friday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Heron at the waterfront. (Photo by RJ Perna)
July blooms. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
At the beach. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Friday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

 

