Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 28, 2024 13 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) An osprey in flight from a cell tower just north of Westgate Elementary. (Photo by Glen Nelson) At the Edmonds Marina and a long way from home: Flyin’ Low from Greenville, Delaware. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.