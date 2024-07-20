Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: July 19, 2024 7 Sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Enjoying low tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Beach fun. (Photos by Bill Ray) Flowers outside Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by RJ Perna) Plein-air artists. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.