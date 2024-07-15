Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: July 14, 2024 13 Photo by Sharon O’Brien Accordian player at the Bastille Day Petanque Tournament. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Flowers in front of the Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Summer flowers on Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
