Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 3 hours ago 55 Morning low tide. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Visitor at the Edmonds Marsh (Photo by Robert Mazelow) Osprey fishing at the marsh. (Photo by Robert Mazelow) A dragon lily. (Photo by Robert Mazelow) State crews cleaning up vegetation along State Route 104 and Edmonds Way. (Photo by Niall McShane) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Holiday decorations along Sunset Avenue. (Photo by David Carlos) 4th of July viewpoint. (Photo by Suzzanne Folkine) Sunset viewpoint. (Photo by David Carlos) Sunset (Photo by Ann Bradford) Another sunset view. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
