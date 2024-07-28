Scene in Edmonds: Bookshop owner takes a turn at storytime

Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear was the featured storyteller during the bookshop’s storytime event offered on July 26 — and on the last Friday of each month.

Bear, who is a former Edmonds Beach Ranger, read Eric Carle’s A House for Hermit Crab. After Bear’s reading, children who attended created their own hermit crab homes decorated with cutout anemones and barnacles.

— Photos by Kizzie Jones