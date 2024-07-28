Scene in Edmonds: Bookshop owner takes a turn at storytime

Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear was the featured storyteller during the bookshop’s storytime event offered on July 26 — and on the last Friday of each month.
Bear, who is a former Edmonds Beach Ranger, read Eric Carle’s A House for Hermit Crab. After Bear’s reading, children who attended created their own hermit crab homes decorated with cutout anemones and barnacles.
— Photos by Kizzie Jones
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.