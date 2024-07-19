Scene in Edmonds: Creating fish habitat

On her walk Thursday, photographer Julia Wiese approached the sea wall area at Brackett’s Landing, watching as three people struggled to move a concrete block to the sea wall’s base.

She walked down to where more blocks were staged and spoke to a woman named Judy, whose husband and daughter use the Edmonds Underwater Dive Park at Brackett’s Landing. “She told me they were going to float the blocks out to the underwater park and they will be used for fish habitat,” Wiese said.

“Bruce Higgins, curator of the Edmonds underwater park year round and one of those moving the blocks, told me the blocks weigh 700 pounds but once floating they weigh about 500 pounds. The blocks were surplussed from Olympic Beach because they were never installed as part of the seawall there. They sat in storage,” Wiese explained. “They stage by the wall at low tide. Inflatable flotation devices will be attached at a higher tide, then they will be placed near the blue Lopez pontoon (the pontoon is originally from the Lopez Island ferry terminal).