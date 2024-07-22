Scene in Edmonds: Git Hoan Dancers

This Sunday’s Edmonds Concert in the Park was a City Park performance by the Git Hoan Dancers (People of the Salmon). Based in Lynnwood, Git Hoan showcases the magnificence of Tsimshian art, from masks and costumes to song, dance and storytelling. It was a display of music, costumes and dances that represented a culture of Alaskan native people, the Tsimshian Tribe from Metlakatla, Alaska. You can learn on the Git Hoan Dancers here.

The public is invited to enjoy free music each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park through Aug. 27. Sunday concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. You can see a complete schedule of concerts here.

— Photos by Doug Parrott