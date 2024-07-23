Scene in Edmonds: Happy brrr-thday, Nicole

During her walk Monday morning, photographer Julia Wiese came upon several women in the water at Edmonds’ Olympic Beach, wearing cone-shaped hats. “One other woman was crawling curiously across the sand to the water,” Wiese said. “When I stopped to ask them what they were up to, the woman crawling explained it was her 43rd birthday, and she and her friends — who meet regularly to swim — decided to celebrate by wearing hats and crab walking.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.