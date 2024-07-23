Scene in Edmonds: Happy brrr-thday, Nicole

During her walk Monday morning, photographer Julia Wiese came upon several women in the water at Edmonds’ Olympic Beach, wearing cone-shaped hats. “One other woman was crawling curiously across the sand to the water,” Wiese said. “When I stopped to ask them what they were up to, the woman crawling explained it was her 43rd birthday, and she and her friends — who meet regularly to swim — decided to celebrate by wearing hats and crab walking.