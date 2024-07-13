Scene in Edmonds: Mountain views on the ferry Posted: July 12, 2024 0 A view of two mountains — Mount Baker top, and Mount Rainier, bottom — during photographer Lee Lageschulte’s Edmonds-Kingston ferry ride Friday.
