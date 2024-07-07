Scene in Edmonds: Orca surprise

Photographer Julia Wiese said that on Saturday, July 6, “the ferry Puyallup kept blowing its horn at what we assumed was a boat about to cross its path as it headed into Edmonds. That craft stopped and went behind the Puyallup. Soon thereafter, the Puyallup came to a stop and we noticed a bunch of people on the front of the ship. So we thought it might be one of those burials at sea.” She then learned from a neighbor that there were orcas in front of the Port of Edmonds Marina.
Here are her shots covering what transpired:
