Scene in Edmonds: Seattle Kokon Taiko in concert

Seattle Kokon Taiko performed at Edmonds City Park Sunday — the latest in the City of Edmonds-sponsored Summer Concerts in the Park. At the end of the concert, attendees had an opportunity to play the drums.
— Photos by Robert Mazelow
