Scene nearby: A visit to the Ballard Locks

Photographer Kevin O’Keeffe notes that most summer concerts at Seattle’s Ballard Locks are on Sunday at 2 p.m., but the very popular Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band was performing on Saturday. “Even the baton twirler is sedentary,” he said. Joining the rapt audience at the locks were many boats, and the salmon, via the fish ladder. Learn more about the Ballard Locks here.