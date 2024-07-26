Seattle Kokon Taiko at City Park Sunday as Edmonds summer concert series continues

Next up in the free City of Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Park series is Seattle Kokon Taiko from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

Taiko is an ancient, dynamic synthesis of rhythm, movement and the spirit of Japan. Seattle Kokon Taiko roots are from an offshoot of the Seattle Taiko Group, which formed in April 1980. In 1992, the two groups merged to form Seattle Kokon Taiko. The ensemble combines traditional Taiko with the modern in a repertoire that is a mix of traditional pieces and contemporary compositions. See more here.

Then, on Tuesday, July 30 you can enjoy The Side Kickers featuring Bill Derry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza, 203 5th Ave. S., Edmonds. The band is influenced by Megan Trainor, Santana, The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Sade and Jason Mraz, to name just a few. More here.

Djam Four performs Thursday, Aug. 1 at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This band of eclectic musicians performs songs ranging from 1930s Hot Club Swing to Western, Latin and Hawaiian. Find the band on Facebook.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. Sunday concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation. You can find a complete schedule of concerts here.